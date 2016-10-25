City will spend money to save money on Albany Utilities building - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City will spend money to save money on Albany Utilities building

The new Albany Utilities building will help the city save money. (Source: WALB) The new Albany Utilities building will help the city save money. (Source: WALB)
City leaders said they'll save $3,000 a month just in utility bills once Albany Utilities moves. (Source: WALB) City leaders said they'll save $3,000 a month just in utility bills once Albany Utilities moves. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany city leaders said that a plan to renovate an old bank building to house the utilities department will pay for itself in five years. 

On Tuesday night, city commissioners approved nearly $1.6 million for the work at the building on Pine Avenue.

Construction will start soon and should take about 4 months.

City leaders said they'll save $3,000 a month just in utility bills once Albany Utilities moves.

The city manager, and potentially other city offices, may also move to the new location. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly