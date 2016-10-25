City will spend money to save money on Albany Utilities building

City leaders said they'll save $3,000 a month just in utility bills once Albany Utilities moves. (Source: WALB)

The new Albany Utilities building will help the city save money. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders said that a plan to renovate an old bank building to house the utilities department will pay for itself in five years.

On Tuesday night, city commissioners approved nearly $1.6 million for the work at the building on Pine Avenue.

Construction will start soon and should take about 4 months.

City leaders said they'll save $3,000 a month just in utility bills once Albany Utilities moves.

The city manager, and potentially other city offices, may also move to the new location.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.