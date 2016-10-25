Woman honored for saving fellow firefighter's life - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman honored for saving fellow firefighter's life

Maples has worked at the department for four years (Source:WALB) Maples has worked at the department for four years (Source:WALB)
Maples is being honored for saving another firefighter's life (Source:WALB) Maples is being honored for saving another firefighter's life (Source:WALB)
Tawanna Maples, Firefighter of the Year (Source:WALB) Tawanna Maples, Firefighter of the Year (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany Firefighter earned the department's highest honor after saving a fellow worker's life.

Tawanna Maples was honored as the Albany Firefighter of the Year at Tuesday night's city commission meeting.

In June, she quickly administered the Heimlich maneuver when another firefighter began chocking at a firehouse. 

Maples said that she's learned a lot since she began working for the fire department four years ago.  

"It has really been a journey. It has been challenging, but I never gave up. I always kind of pushed forward and always kept a goal in mind," explained Maples.

The fire department also awarded medals of valor to several other firefighters for their outstanding service over the last year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly