Woman honored for saving fellow firefighter's life

An Albany Firefighter earned the department's highest honor after saving a fellow worker's life.

Tawanna Maples was honored as the Albany Firefighter of the Year at Tuesday night's city commission meeting.

In June, she quickly administered the Heimlich maneuver when another firefighter began chocking at a firehouse.

Maples said that she's learned a lot since she began working for the fire department four years ago.

"It has really been a journey. It has been challenging, but I never gave up. I always kind of pushed forward and always kept a goal in mind," explained Maples.

The fire department also awarded medals of valor to several other firefighters for their outstanding service over the last year.

