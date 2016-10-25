Greg Duke gets support from state Republican party chairman

There was a full house as several Republicans showed up to show support for Greg Duke Tuesday night. (Source: WALB)

One of Georgia's top Republicans came to Albany Tuesday night to support an underdog Congressional candidate.

State Republican Party Chairman John Padgett attended a fundraiser and rally on Tuesday for 2nd District GOP nominee Greg Duke.

"He processes what he learns to his benefit and to the benefit of those people that are around him, and you can't say that about every politician that you run into, but he has that innate ability to do that and that's a real, really positive," explained Padgett.

Padgett said the news that many insurance premiums through the Affordable Care Act are increasing drastically shows why Obamacare should be repealed.

Duke is challenging 12 term incumbent Sanford Bishop.

