Albany residents gather for emergency neighborhood watch meeting

Residents are hoping they can work together to help diminish the recent uptick in crime in south Albany. (Source: WALB)

Albany's police chief told city leaders on Tuesday that his officers have been dealing with a spike in armed robberies and aggravated assaults lately.

Concerned residents in south Albany gathered Tuesday night to work to stop those crimes.

Community organizer Willie Ross called an emergency neighborhood watch meeting at Carver Community Center following two shootings within hours of each other in the neighborhood last week.

The message was that neighbors need to watch out for trouble and report it every time they see it.

"That is my heart, that we can empower people in our community to be better people," explained community activist Sabrina Hayes.

"It's about togetherness in every part of Albany, not just the south side," said Ross.

Ross said that he believes police are working hard to reduce crime in the area, though he would like to see APD open a police sub-station in or around Holly Homes.

