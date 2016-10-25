Moody AFB shows its appreciation for military retirees

Moody Air Force Base is honoring military retirees for a week.

As part of its annual Retiree Appreciation Week, base organizations such as the golf course and bowling alley, are offering special discounts.

They will also have an information fair, health fair, and golf tournament at the end of the week.

Organizers said that it's crucial to let retirees know they are important.

"To let them know they're really, really appreciated. They're not forgotten and they're an integral part of our military family," said retired Air Force Chief Jimmy Ingram.

