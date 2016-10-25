False Facebook voting rumors could damage voter turn out

"No one in the office has complained at all, when they are in the voting booth, there has never been one complaint in reference to voting," said Ginger Nickerson, the elections supervisor for Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

The line for early voting Tuesday stretched the entire length of the hallway outside Dougherty County's election's office. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia elections official said an internet rumor going around has the potential to discourage people from voting. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia elections official said an internet rumor going around has the potential to discourage people from voting.

According to social media posts, people are suggesting that when they vote for one candidate, the "x" jumps to another.

A Facebook Live video recorded in North Carolina has been viewed over 1.9 million times and shared over 100K times.

The user states in the video that a voter told her as she was going into the voting location, the machines were "jumping".

She stated that she voted for Hillary Clinton but the machine tallied her vote for Donald Trump, and she reported it to the officials there.

"Well, I appreciate everyone out voting cause that is what everyone ought to do," said Sam Hartline.

And voters said they trust their vote cast during early voting will be counted accurately on November 8th.

As far as the rumors about voting issues, there haven't been any reported in Dougherty County, or in any other county in Georgia.

"I don't think I have any major concerns although sometimes you have thoughts flashing into your mind about what could be done with the results since it is such a long time," said Mfon Inyang.

"Well, as far as Dougherty County is concerned, I believe it is trust worthy. I don't know about other places, I hear a lot of stuff," said Hartline.

Ten minutes after Christa Martin and her sister stepped in line, they voted and were out the door.

"It got cast, no problem with the voting. None at all," said Martin.

There are now two locations for people in Dougherty County to go vote.

