Overturned truck snarls traffic on Albany bypass

Crews are working to remove a truck that crashed Tuesday morning at the Jefferson exit on the Liberty Expressway.

Around 6:45 this morning the 26-year-old driver was heading east on the bypass when his 2005 Ford Ranger struck a guardrail and overturned.

The driver, who police believe may have fallen asleep, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area until the wreckage is cleared.

