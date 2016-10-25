WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/24/16): Americus-Sumter's Lewis houses punt return

Americus-Sumter finds themselves in the thick of the Region 1-AAAA race.

Thanks to players like Kobe Lewis, the Panthers are still in the hunt for a home playoff game.

Americus-Sumter got a win over Hardaway Friday night at home, and Lewis made his presence felt on special teams.

Lewis gathered in the Hawk punt at the Americus 40 yard line off one bounce, and immediately made the first defender miss. After that, it was a straight sprint down the Panther sideline. Lewis had a convoy of blockers, but didn't even need them. He stiff armed the only other Hawk he encountered on his way to the endzone.

The Panthers won the game 34-18, and travel to Columbus to battle Carver in a game with major state playoff implications Friday night.

