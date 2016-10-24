Barksdale meets with Albany union members as possible runoff looms

With election day two weeks from Tuesday, one U.S. Senate candidate is reaching out to working folks in south Georgia.

Democrat Jim Barksdale met with union leaders in Albany. Even if he can't upset Johnny Isakson on election day, a runoff is possible.

Barksdale spoke privately with union members at the Machinist District Lodge 131.

"The rules of the road are always written to benefit the rich and the powerful," Barksdale said. "I see it over and over again, where the policies benefit big corporations, profits go up and people are left behind."

Barksdale said he'll combat that by raising the minimum wage, promoting stronger infrastructure projects and making it more difficult for corporations to exploit tax havens.

Southwest Georgia Labor Council President Clint Allen said meeting with Barksdale was about figuring out how the two groups can help each other as the election looms.

"For Jim to hear our issues," Allen said."For us to hear what we can help Jim. We're just tickled to death that he's here. That he thought enough about us to stop by and check with the working people, especially the people over here at the brewery."

As election day gets closer, new doors might be opening for Barksdale. Some polls show his opponent Johnny Isakson unable to reach 50 percent of the vote, which would send the election to a runoff.

"We are working very hard to do everything we can to win on November 8th, but we do think that there is a reasonable chance of a runoff," Barksdale said. "We think, if there is a runoff, we will win it. We will get a lot of attention."

In addition to Isakson and Barksdale, Libertarian Allen Buckley is on the ballot.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote the runoff would be held on January 10th.

