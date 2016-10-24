CASA hosts open house to recruit volunteers

An organization that helps neglected and abused children showed off its new facility Monday night.

Court Appointed Special Advocates serve children in the court system and help find safe environments for foster children.

CASA held an open house at its new office in Tifton, hoping to recruit more volunteers.

"If anyone is looking for a great volunteer opportunity to serve your community, CASA is in such need of volunteers who have a heart for children, who want to advocate for foster children," said Advocacy Coordinator Julie Mitcham.

Coastal Plain CASA covers Worth, Irwin, Turner and Tift counties.

