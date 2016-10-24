Girl struck by car at crosswalk comes home, returns to school

She is still undergoing therapy (Source:WALB)

The family of a young girl struck by a car while walking to school is happy to have her back home from the hospital, and grateful for the ramp volunteers built at their house.

Jahkara Arnold, 10, returned to school on Monday.

She came home from an Atlanta hospital last week after more than a month of treatment.

Jahkara still has staples, pins and a metal plate in her body.

She's also still recovering from a brain injury.

Jahkara said that she's happy to be home, despite missing some of the nurses she made friends with.

"Uh, I don't know. Her bed is warm, comfortable," said Jahkara.

"Knowing my daughter was still in the hospital a month and three days. She's still going through all of this. Now, it's all her left side that's not working properly. I just want justice and I want peace," explained Jahkara's mother Ada Arnold.

Jahkara will gradually work her way back into attending a full day of school.

On September 16, she and three other children were hit as they walked to Tuner Elementary before the school crossing guard was on duty.

Jahkara's sister Jahlana suffered minor injuries.

Tony Shed, 9, was killed and his sister Te'unna was seriously hurt.

