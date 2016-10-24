Albany physician honored for his community service

A trailblazing Albany physician earned one of the Medical Association of Georgia's top honors. (Source: WALB)

Dr. Charles Gillespie is known as the "father of Emergency Medical Services in Georgia."

He was previously honored for leading the effort to form the state's EMS system.

Now, the association honored him with the Physicians Award for Community Service for his leadership on the Governor's Military Affairs Committee, Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Commission, Doublegate Neighborhood Watch and other activities.

"To know my peers recognize my work outside of just the EMS, in other fields such as the airport and things of that sort is very gratifying," said Gillespie.

Dr. Gillespie also helped establish 911 services throughout the state.

