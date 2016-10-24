Volunteers needed to fill empty seats on Dougherty Co. community boards

The Historic Preservation Commission and the Fire Code Board of Appeals also need people. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County needs volunteers to fill open seats on more than a dozen community boards.

Boards that govern everything from the library system to the Economic Development Commission are seeking people to step up and fill the vacancies.

The Historic Preservation Commission and the Fire Code Board of Appeals also need people.

And the Electrical Board has five openings right now.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones, who serves on three county-appointed boards, said that they are calling on volunteers, especially retirees.

"Because this is your community, it is our community. We need to participate and show that this is our community, and we need to give back and give service and volunteer. Volunteer, that is the key word," said Jones.

Applications are simple to submit and must be received by the County Clerk's Office by November 15.

You can see a complete list of openings at the Dougherty County website.

