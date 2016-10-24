Two juveniles arrested in burglary case

Two juveniles are in custody, charged with burglary. (Source: WALB)

Two juveniles are in custody, charged with burglary.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, a neighbor on the 300 block of Burrows Lane saw two young men run away from their home on October 23 around 1:15 p.m.

The resident told officers they noticed damage on their door and missing property.

A tip from another neighbor led officers to a different home where they found one suspect and his mother.

The second suspect tried to jump out of a window and run, but officers caught him.

Officers said assistance from the neighbor and parents helped solve this case quickly.

"We had a good general idea of where they went, but her giving us the exact direction of travel... my officers were able to figure out exactly where they went," said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department.

This case has been handed over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.