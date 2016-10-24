Albany church wants to commemorate spot where MLK was jailed

The great Civil Rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr., spent several days in jail as he led the Albany movement. (Source: File footage)

A historic Albany church wants to commemorate the spot where Martin Luther King, Junior was jailed.

An area along Pine Avenue, near the Government Center and Tag Office, is where the old jailhouse sat.

The Senior Son of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, a church where King gave rousing speeches, said having a historic plaque at the site is fitting.

"Given the narrative of convention and tourism, on how we promote the city and its historical role as well as its economic role, this could be one of the things that could be one of the attracting figures into the downtown area," said Rev. Henry Mathis with the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition, Mathis thinks the Freedom Footsteps, marking the walk marchers took from Shiloh to the bus station should be extended to the jailhouse.

That's because Mathis said marchers continued on past Oglethorpe, along North Jackson, turning on Pine Avenue to kneel and pray at the jailhouse while King was locked up.

