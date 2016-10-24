GA Speaker of the House visits Southwest GA

State Representative Gerald Greene (left) Speaker of the House David Ralston (right) (Source: WALB)

The top man in the Georgia House of Representatives came to Southwest Georgia to endorse a state lawmaker.

Speaker of the House David Ralston flew to Albany to show his support for State Representative Gerald Greene.

Greene was first elected in 1982 and represents District 151.

Ralston referred to him as one of the most respected and effective members of the House of Representatives.

"Gerald works across both sides of the aisle and I don't know anyone that is more trusted and respected in our capital than Gerald Greene, and those are qualities that are hard to find," said Ralston.

Ralston said that Greene has a proven record of bringing jobs to the area and has the experience to continue doing so.

He continued his tour through South Georgia Monday night, hoping to energizing republican voters.

Ralston visited Americus after he left Albany to endorse District 138 Representative Mike Cheokas.

He and Cheokas are urging voters to support the Opportunity School District Amendment.

"All that does is give us some very limited, very rare circumstances. A failing school for three years in a row. Nobody can find that acceptable. Nobody can defend that status quo because you know who the only losers are, the students," said Ralston.

Critics said that it's a bad plan to take control and money away from local school systems.

