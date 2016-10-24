Albany Mall to give stores a choice on Thanksgiving

Black Friday is one of the nation's biggest shopping holidays, but some stores are choosing to open a day earlier on Thanksgiving.

The Albany Mall has made its decision to open its doors on the holiday, but the mall is giving its stores a choice.

"If they would like to give their employees the day off to be with their families then of course we would want them to do that but, of course, we know that there are shoppers out there who want to take advantage of the great deals that will be available on Thursday," said Marketing Manager Debra Rowe.

Rowe says the mall sees most of its traffic on Black Friday, but shoppers still come out for Thanksgiving Day deals.

"We have seen great traffic on Thanksgiving in the past couple of years when we have been open," Rowe said. "They tend to come early when the stores are opening for the gift card giveaways, the different promotions that are going on, so they do take advantage of those things that they see as special offers."

She adds that the mall takes it cue from its department stores.

Dillard's will be one of the stores closed on Thanksgiving. Its corporate office issued this statement saying:

For over 75 years, Dillard's stores have been closed on Thanksgiving. We have a rich family heritage at Dillard's, and we choose to remain closed on this special day year after year to honor our associates' and customers' time with family.

Old Navy will open at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. All stores in the mall will be required to open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

