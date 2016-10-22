Officials determine cause of fatal Albany house fire

Fire officials confirm an Albany woman was killed in a house fire Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 100 block of Swift Street in East Albany, near the intersection of Clark Avenue at 8:53 p.m.

As many as three firetrucks were on the scene just before 10:00 p.m., working to contain the fire.

Smoke was visible from a block away. About 60 percent of the home was on fire when officials arrived.

Lieutenant Jason Ribolla was injured and transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for back and leg treatment. He was later released, but not yet cleared to return to work.

Officials determined the fire was started when flames escaped the exposed fireplace and ignited the nearby framing.

The woman was the only person home at the time.

