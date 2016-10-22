GBI continues investigation of trooper-involved shooting

One suspect is in jail following a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper in Americus.

Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

A high speed pursuit happened between a GSP trooper and Anthony Mable, 40, during a routine traffic stop just before 2 a.m. Saturday. He did not pull over for officials and a pursuit ensued.

Mable crashed his car into a marked patrol car several times before coming to a stop near the intersection of Upper River Road and Marvin McNeil Road.

Mable then exited his vehicle, leading to a struggle between him and a trooper.

The trooper fired his weapon and hit Mable during the struggle.

Mable was airlifted to Macon Medical Center for his injuries, later released, and is now in the Sumter County Jail.

The trooper was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained during the struggle.

Mable had a warrant out for his arrest and was charged with probation violation.

He is also charged with the following:

Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Hit and Run/Leaving Scene of an Accident

DUI

Fleeing and Attempting to Elude

Possession of Open Container in Vehicle Passenger Area

Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Reckless Driving

Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway

Failure to Maintain Lane

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

The case will be forwarded to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit for review after the GBI completes its investigation.

