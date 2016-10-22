GBI continues investigation of trooper-involved shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

One suspect is in jail following a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper in Americus.

Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

A high speed pursuit happened between a GSP trooper and Anthony Mable, 40, during a routine traffic stop just before 2 a.m. Saturday. He did not pull over for officials and a pursuit ensued.

Mable crashed his car into a marked patrol car several times before coming to a stop near the intersection of Upper River Road and Marvin McNeil Road.

Mable then exited his vehicle, leading to a struggle between him and a trooper. 

The trooper fired his weapon and hit Mable during the struggle.

Mable was airlifted to Macon Medical Center for his injuries, later released, and is now in the Sumter County Jail.

The trooper was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained during the struggle.

Mable had a warrant out for his arrest and was charged with probation violation.

He is also charged with the following:

  • Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits
  • Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Hit and Run/Leaving Scene of an Accident
  • DUI
  • Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
  • Possession of Open Container in Vehicle Passenger Area
  • Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer
  • Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway
  • Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

The case will be forwarded to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit for review after the GBI completes its investigation.

