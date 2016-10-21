Pilcher's Picks: Week 10

Who better to pick Friday night's biggest games than a man who won five state championships?

Legendary south Georgia head coach Ed Pilcher spends some time with WALB Sports Director Jake Wallace to give his opinion on the biggest high school football games in the area.

This week's picks:

Colquitt Co. at Tift Co.

Coffee at Northside, Warner Robins

Bainbridge at Thomas Co. Central

Brooks Co. at Fitzgerald

Valdosta at Lee Co.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.