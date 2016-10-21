GAME OF THE WEEK (10/21/16): Valdosta. vs. Lee Co.

Two weeks ago, Lee County was the number one team in the 6A ranks. This week, it's Valdosta.

A win on Friday night could justify either as being the state's top dog.

The Wildcats, who ranked number one for the first time since 1999, will make the trip north to Trojan Field for a Region 1-6A clash with the Trojans

Valdosta had a bye before Friday's game, so the Cats are healthy and ready to go.

Meanwhile, Lee County is coming off their first loss of the season last week at Northside, Warner Robins.

Whoever wins this game will have a good shot at a region championship.

Neither defense is allowing more than 18 points a game, and that tells Valdosta Head Coach Alan Rodemaker exactly what kind of game to expect.

"I'm surprised every Friday night by something, but typically, for these two guys, I think it'll be a defensive game. I don't think there will be a ton of points scored. I think your opportunities will be few and far between, so you better take your opportunity when you get a chance to score any points," explained Rodemaker.

The game will kick off at 7:30 in Leesburg Friday night. WALB will have the highlights from this one and many others at 11 p.m. on the Locker Room Report.

