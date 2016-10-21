Berrien County sheriff candidate speaks out on mission

Davis says its crucial for officers to obey their oath (Source: WALB)

Ben Davis is one of four candidates running for the position of Berrien County Sheriff.

Davis says, if elected, he would be out on the road working hand in hand with his officers and interacting with the community.

He would also put officers through additional use of force training.

Davis says it's crucial for officers to obey their oath of office.

"They would get assurance from me that if they are right in doing what they do, I'll be behind them 100%.

But if they violate their oath of office, I'll be the first one to guarantee they won't be in here anymore," said Davis.

If elected, Davis says he would also want to start a young sheriff's association to get children interested in law enforcement.

