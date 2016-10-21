Elderly Lake Park woman falls victim to scammers

Receipts showed just a fraction of what was paid out to the scammer (Source: WALB)

Scammers are reported to call and try to make victims think they won the lottery (Source: WALB)

Lake Park Police is warning residents to be wary of phone scammers (Source: WALB)

Lake Park Police have a warning for residents. Scammers are at it again.

This time they make you feel like you won the lottery, only to take your life savings. It happened to one woman who fell victim.

The woman's family wished to remain anonymous, but her son said he was shocked to learn that his mother did not see the warning signs.

The police chief says crimes that target the elderly happen all the time.

One elderly woman, who does not want to be identified, thought it was her lucky day.

Her son said a caller made some big promises.

"He told her she won the lottery and promised her that he was going to bring her a car," said the son.

To the elderly woman, that promise sounded great. But there was one big catch.

"8,500?" said the woman.

"8,500, correct," said the scammer.

"The guy was calling and instructed her to send money stuffed in a magazine," said the son.

This would usually create a major red flag to most people.

A few receipts show just some of the deposits the elderly woman made.

"I was called Wednesday morning by the bank that my mother was wanting to make a large withdrawal," said the son.

Once the bank called her son to let him know she was making large withdrawals, he immediately called the Lake Park Police Department.

Chief James Breletic says the scammers are smart.

"Once they get them on the phone they tell them please don't tell anybody, this is going to be such a surprise!" said Chief Breletic.

Chief Breletic says scams like this are extremely common.

There are still steps you can take to protect your friends and family from falling victim.

"Anybody who is elderly, please put a family member on an account that will be able to be contacted," said Chief Breletic.

Telling someone they won the lottery is just one of the many scams going around.

Chief Breletic says it's smart to stick to the old adage, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

As for the scammer in this case, the police department has tracked it back to California.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.