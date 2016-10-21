Police investigating two South Albany shootings

Just hours after two men were shot Thursday night on a South Albany street, a second shooting left a man injured just blocks away. (Source: WALB News 10)

The latest happened around 5 a.m. on South Davis Street near the intersection of West Whitney where Michael Brown, 22, was shot in the shoulder.

There was a heavy police presence throughout the morning as crime scene investigators gathered evidence.

That shooting took place a half mile from Cherry Avenue where a shooting outside Holley Homes sent Jacquinte Stills, 24, and Kimond White, 20, to the hospital.

It's not clear if the shootings are connected.

No suspects have been named.

The victims were taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital for treatment.

Willie Ross, who lives across the street from Holley Homes, has called an emergency community meeting for the neighborhood.

"It can be your child, or my child, or somebody else's child when all this junk goes on," said Ross. "I feel really sorry for the kids and the older people in this neighborhood. I don't know what else we can do. I don't want people to get out and take it in their own hands."

The emergency meeting is Tuesday, October 25 at 6 p.m. It is being held at the Carver Park Community Center. Ross said he plans to invite the mayor along with additional city leaders.

