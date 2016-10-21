Homecoming boosts business for barbershops, beauty salons

Barber shops and beauty salons are benefiting from the influx of guests in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University's homecoming is one of the city's biggest events.

Signs are already up welcoming alumni and friends for the homecoming festivities, but before many of them step foot on campus, they're making sure they're ready to impress. When it comes it homecoming, you have to look good.

Happy Naps Barbershop was buzzing with customers Thursday morning.

"That's homecoming weekend for you baby," said barber Moski Davis.

Davis's clippers won't get a break this weekend. Twenty-five thousand people are expected to be in town for ASU's homecoming.

Men like ASU alum Bobby Moseley are trying their best to get in Davis's seat for that fresh cut that's sure to impress.

"We were like third in line and already, he's up to like seven heads," Moseley said.

Davis isn't expecting things to slow down anytime soon. He's expecting over a hundred people the next few days.

"You can't be out there any kind of way, everybody want to look good."

And that's exactly why Tabernacle Beauty Salon is also almost completely booked.

"For a woman, hair is everything. Once their hair comes together, everything else comes together," said owner Sebrica Moore.

The weekend is expected to bring $4 million in to the economy and Moore is happy to get her share.

"They spend some money this weekend, the customers, because they want to look the part," she said.

"Some people just want to impress and I don't blame them."

Moore says she's expecting a 30 percent increase in customers. She's glad to see people supporting local businesses.

"I love it, we have to pour back into our community. We have to support each other."

And the future looks good with ASU's homecoming expected to get bigger each year.

"Just a lot of people coming in, old alumnis, just coming to Albany, to have a good time, celebrate with the college, just homecoming, you know."

Moore and Davis say people spend hundreds of dollars to prepare for the weekend, but it depends on the person.

Moore has a few appointments available. Interested clients can call 229-431-3399.

For a full list of homecoming events, visit the Albany State website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.