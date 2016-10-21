Two wounded in South Albany shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Two wounded in South Albany shooting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Two people were injured late Thursday in a South Albany shooting.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Cleveland Street.

The victims are both men but it's not clear how badly they were hurt.

Police blocked off the intersection and interviewed neighbors.

No word yet on a motive or suspects.

