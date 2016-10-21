Thomasville stays unbeaten in Region 1-AA with blowout win

The Thomasville Bulldogs may just be coming up roses in Zach Grage's first season as head coach, just one year after the worst season in the program's long history.

Thomasville routed Albany 55-12 Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium, moving to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-AA. The win gives the Bulldogs sole possession of the region lead, at least for 24 hours as Fitzgerald and Brooks Co. play Friday night.

The Bulldogs wasted little time with the overmatched Indians, jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the 1st quarter. Thomasville led 35-6 at half.

Grage says there is plenty more for the Bulldogs to do, but he's happy his team's success is continuing, especially since this team hasn't had much to cheer for recently.

"You look and now you're officially at a winning record at 4-3. Of course that could change, and we're just trying to take it one game at a time like the old adage says," Grage laughs. "But it's nice, and it's been a while. I told them if you don't have confidence after these last three games, I don't know what to do with them."

The Dogs will need that confidence for their last two games of the regular season. Thomasville hosts Brooks County next Friday, while the Bulldogs pay a visit to Fitzgerald to close out the regular season.

With the loss, Albany drops to 0-8. One of the bright spots for the Indians was RB Quinshun King, who put Albany on the board in the second quarter with an 83-yard touchdown run.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.