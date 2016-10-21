TCC advances; Lee Co., Berrien fall in Game 3s

A trio of south Georgia softball teams needed three to be their lucky number tonight. As in Game 3, where the winner would advance to the state championships in Columbus next week.

Here are the Game 3 scores from across the state:

Thomas Co. Central 5, Villa Rica 4 (TCC advances)

Alexander 9, Lee Co. 5 (Lee Co. eliminated)

Dade Co. 11, Berrien 3 (Berrien eliminated)

