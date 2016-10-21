Lesson learned: Blazers seek Magnolia State sweep

Even after a one point win over last place Mississippi College last week, the Valdosta State Blazers are still feeling pretty good. They'll feel better if they can complete the Magnolia State Sweep this weekend.

VSU returns home this Saturday for homecoming, hosting Delta State. It's been a high scoring affair between these two in recent years- neither team has scored less than 30 points in this game since 2010. Expect more of the same Saturday.

As for the win over Mississippi College last week, head coach Kerwin Bell isn't happy with it. But he adds it is a good thing his team can win when they don't play their best. Now he just hopes they took something from it as they enter a key final four game stretch.

"You have to play at a high level, and hopefully this gave them a good lesson," Bell says. "If you back off any at all, even just a bit, you have a chance to not play very well."

Bell says coming off an emotional, physical win over rival West Georgia the week prior may have led to the slight letdown against the Choctaws, but he feels it's been a wake-up call for his team.

"It's got their attention. It's Homecoming, and we're not going to have to say very much. They're going to be ready to play a really good football game," Bell says.

The Blazers will need to play a really good game, especially defensively, to beat the Statesmen.

Delta State leads the Gulf South Conference in scoring at 43.9 points per game, and is averaging over 470 yards per contest. RB Chris Robinson is fresh off a six touchdown performance which earned him GSC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Bell says the key to slowing down Delta State's attack starts with making Robinson work for his yards.

"We would love to shut the running game down, and I'll always put faith in my defensive backs," Bell says. "I think we have some of the best DBs in the country. Even though they've got a great quarterback, let's slow the run game down, make them one-dimensional, and put the emphasis on our pass defense."

Valdosta State won last year's contest in four overtimes.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

