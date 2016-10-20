Virtual simulator shows sobering reality of drunk driving

The simulator was funded by a small grant (Source:WALB)

The truck was set up on campus for several hours (Source:WALB)

Virtual reality helped students at Georgia Southwestern State University take on a very real problem.

The Arrive Alive truck, parked on campus, is a simulator that shows students how dangerous drunk driving can be.

"Just to have a simulator where we can see how it is to be drunk while driving, It makes you more cautious," Senior Alexa Whitaker said.

That's the goal of campus leaders: to emphasize the reality with a virtual twist.

Participants received a mock ticket after their experience, and could choose between drunk driving and texting-while-driving simulations.

That's a message Counseling Services Director Alma Keita is hoping goes viral.

"Listening to them, I think they had a good experience," Keita said. "I'm hoping that they will take the experience with them so that they can tell their friends ,as well as themselves, not to drink and drive and not to text while driving."

This is collegiate alcohol awareness week, but campus leaders said they'll work year-round to keep students safe.

