Women's gun safety class growing in popularity

The session focused on the legal aspects of gun ownership (Source:WALB)

Guns were on display at the class (Source:WALB)

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office kicked off a women only gun safety course Thursday.

The group discussed gun laws in a classroom.

They'll get experience handling their guns at a shooting range Saturday.

Instructor Anthony King said demand for the class has grown a lot in recent years.

"I think people want to protect themselves," King said. "I really do. I think they take an interest in it, especially the ladies. It has really showed through our classes."

King said the group struggled to fill one class around five years ago, but is now serving more than 100 people in multiple sessions.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.