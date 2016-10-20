SGTC praised for transitioning adult students

The school has received the award two years in a row (Source:WALB)

South Georgia Technical College is being recognized as a leader in adult education.

The Technical College System of Georgia honored the school for the second year in a row for having the highest percentage of students transition to credited programs after earning GEDs.

School leaders said the program's reputation is attracting students.

"We have a student that's actually enrolled in the program now," Assistant Vice President for Adult Education Lashondra Coleman said. "He came to me yesterday and was like Ms. Coleman, I brought another recruit because he wants to be enrolled in your program. He's heard about all the great things South Georgia Tech's Adult Education Program is doing."

Coleman said new technology and a new curriculum are contributing to the programs success.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.