Bond set for man accused of Colquitt Co. murders, arson

A possible suspected mass murderer could get out of jail.

A Colquitt County Superior Court judge set a $1 million bond for Jeffrey Peacock on Thursday.

He's charged with shooting five of his friends to death in a home on Rossman Dairy Road on May 15, then setting the home on fire.

By law, he is entitled to bond since he's been in jail for 90 days without being indicted.

At Thursday's hearing, prosecutors asked for a $5 million bond, $1 million for each victim, but the judge set a lower amount.

If Peacock is able to post bond, he'll remain on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Prosecutors said that they are still preparing their case against Peacock, and do not have a scheduled date to take the case to a grand jury.

