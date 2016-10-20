Road improvements to begin in South Georgia

Major improvements are coming to roads in South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The State Transportation Board held its monthly meeting in Valdosta October 19 and 20.

Board members and community leaders discussed approximately $229 million worth of projects for South Georgia roads.

They include widening some highways, upgrading traffic signals in downtown Valdosta, replacing signs, and widening interstate bridges.

"A lot of commercial traffic. You heard our chamber director talk about one truck through downtown every 60 seconds, it tells you we have a vibrant economy that needs transportation. So this meeting was quite timely," said board member Tim Golden.

The board also honored former board member and state Representative, Jay Shaw, by dedicating a portion of Highway 22 in his honor.

