Chehaw holds first 'Traditional Skills Gathering' weekend

Ben Kirckland is excited to teach during this weekend's inaugural weekend. (Source: WALB)

An inside view of a tepee at Chehaw. (Souce: WALB)

Attendees will cook like the Native peoples this weekend. (Source: WALB)

You can also learn how to make traditional bow and arrows this weekend at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

You will be surrounded by tepees this weekend at the inaugural "Traditional Skills Gathering" weekend (Source: WALB)

If you're looking for a way to spend this weekend outdoors, Chehaw might have the answer.

Starting Friday morning, Chehaw will offer traditional skill gathering sessions.

Twelve instructors from across the country will be on hand to teach attendees primitive skills used by native peoples across the world.

These skills include, making bone tools, bows and arrows, making a fire by friction, pottery and more.

The public's request for these classes has Chehaw organizers excited for this first of its kind course.

"It kind of connects you with the earth, you understand where everything you need still comes from. It's not from the grocery store, it still comes from this earth. The overriding theme is take care of this earth, it's where we live," said Natural Resources Manager Ben Kirkland.

Primitive camping is also included with the event, along with breakfast, lunch and hot showers.

The price for this extended weekend experience are:

$195 for ages 16+

$120 for ages 12-15

$85 for ages 5-11

To register for this weekend's classes click HERE or email Jackie at jentz@chehaw.org for more information.

