Disc golf tournament honors Albany man

Stuart Franklin encourages the public to come out and support the players this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Even though registration is full, spectators are encouraged to come to Chehaw to watch the tournament. (Source: WALB)

Four temporary holes were added for this weekend's tournament. (Source: WALB)

Disc golfers up early Thursday morning to practice for this weekend's tournament. (Source: WALB)

Almost 100 disc golf players will be at Chehaw this weekend honoring the man the course is named after.

The ninth annual Joshua Franklin Memorial tournament begins Saturday morning inside the park.

Professional and amateur players from South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Georgia will be competing on the 22-hole course.

The tournament is organized by Stuart Franklin, whose brother Josh passed away in a car accident in 2008.

"It's a little sad because of why we are here, but it brings a lot of great people together to honor my brother. When I come out here it feels like home," said Assistant Tournament Director Stuart Franklin.

The tournament is full for the fourth year in a row, but visitors are encouraged to come to Chehaw and support the players and family.

