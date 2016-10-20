Lowndes Co. bus drivers get honored

The transportation department held a breakfast for all of the bus drivers. (Source: WALB)

Bus drivers in Lowndes County got some special recognition on Thursday.

It's an event they host every year during Bus Safety Week.

They said that it's important to recognize the people who get students to and from class safely every day.

"It's a break for them, to let them know that they are appreciated by the school district, by us, and by leadership," said Lowndes County Transportation Director Roger Christie.

About 150 drivers transport more than 7,000 students to and from school every day in Lowndes County.

