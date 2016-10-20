MOST WANTED: Jonathan 'Jay Jay' Thompson

Douglas Police continue to search for a suspected killer nearly 7 years after a deadly shooting.

Police said on November 8th, 2009, Jonathan "Jay Jay" Thompson gunned down 18-year-old Demea Andrews on the basketball court at Roundtree Park in broad daylight.

Thompson is believed to have fled to to Michigan after the crime but investigators believe he still frequents the south Georgia area and they need your help in bringing him to justice.

Now, Thompson works in landscaping. He's 5''8, 225 pounds, and has a tattoo on his right hand.

If you know where he is call Douglas Police or 911.

