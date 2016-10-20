Neighborhood rocked by Valdosta homicide

Investigators have not made an arrest in the case. (Source: WALB)

Based on evidence at the scene and injuries the victim had, investigators suspected foul play. (Source: WALB)

Police are investigating a murder that happened at a Valdosta home.

Jalon Jackson, 20, was found dead in his home on Toombs Street.

As of Thursday night, his killer was still on the loose.

Investigators suspect foul play, and said that they don't believe this was a random act.

The light was still on at the North Toombs Street home, and the street was quiet, but that wasn't the case last night.

"A crowd of police cars, the section was roped off from the end of the road. You couldn't cross it at a certain point," said neighbor Raymond McIntyre.

Valdosta Police said that a concerned family member called 911.

"The family members of the deceased apparently had not heard from him in some time, which apparently may have been unusual for him. They were concerned enough to call Lowndes County 911 and request us to go by and just check on him," explained Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department.

So, around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, officers headed over to his home to do a welfare check on Jackson.

McIntyre said that he was outside talking with his mom and watched the events unfold.

"We was just outside having a conversation and we seen a patrol car zoom across the street," said McIntyre.

And soon after, that patrol car was joined by many others.

"They had ambulances, they had fire trucks, detective cars," explained McIntyre.

Investigators found Jackson dead in his home.

Based on evidence at the scene and injuries the victim had, investigators suspected foul play.

However, they have not said exactly what led them to believe that.

"There's kids walking these streets everyday. Then for somebody to be killed and nobody knows what's going on, it's dangerous," said McIntyre.

Investigators have not given any details on how Jackson died, and they also have not made an arrest in the case yet.

However, officers said that they do not believe this was a random act, and that neighbors should not be concerned about their safety, but they should remain vigilant.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.