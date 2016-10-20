Georgia cop killer executed

A 63-year-old convicted cop killer became the latest Georgia death row inmate to be executed.



Gregory Lawler was condemned for the 1997 slaying of Atlanta Police officer John Sowa.

Lawler was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic Prison in Jackson following a lethal injection.

It's the seventh execution in Georgia this year and the most in any calendar year by the state since the death penalty was reinstated nationwide in 1976.

Lawler shot Officer Sowa and critically wounded his partner with an AR-15 rifle as they brought his intoxicated girlfriend to his home.

Lawler's attorneys said their client was autistic and argued his condition should spare him from execution.

