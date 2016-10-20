Wednesday's GHSA state softball playoff scores

Scores from state softball playoff games on Wednesday, October 19, 2016:

CLASS 7A:

Lowndes 3, West Forsyth 1- Game 1

Lowndes 7, West Forsyth 2- Game 2 (Lowndes advances)

CLASS 6A:

Lee Co. 7, Alexander 6- Game 1

Alexander 8, Lee Co. 6- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)

CLASS 5A:

Villa Rica 8, Thomas Co. Central 7- Game 1

Thomas Co. Central 11, Villa Rica 8- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)

CLASS 4A:

Chapel Hill 8, Cairo 1 - Game 1

Chapel Hill 10, Cairo 0- Game 2 (Cairo eliminated)

CLASS 3A:

Worth Co. 6, North Hall 2- Game 1

Worth Co. 10, North Hall 2- Game 2 (Worth Co. advances)

Cook 13, East Hall 1- Game 1

Cook 5, East Hall 2- Game 2 (Cook advances)

Crisp Co. 13, Westminster 1- Game 1

Crisp Co. 2, Westminster 1- Game 2 (Crisp Co. advances)

CLASS 2A:

Berrien 7, Dade Co. 2- Game 1

Dade Co. 8, Berrien. 3- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)

Rockmart 9, Thomasville 1- Game 1

Rockmart 12, Thomasville 0 - Game 2 (Thomasville eliminated)

CLASS A-PUBLIC:

Lanier Co. 14, Trion 1- Game 1

Trion 8, Lanier Co. 0- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)

Mt. Zion 6, Seminole Co. 0- Game 1

Seminole Co. 14, Mt. Zion 9- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)

Telfair Co. 3, Schley Co. 2- Game 1

Telfair Co. 14, Schley Co. 3- Game 2 (Schley Co. eliminated)

Bowdon 8, Baconton 0- Game 1

Bowdon 6, Baconton 2- Game 2 (Baconton eliminated)

Wilcox Co. 12, Marion Co. 2- Game 1

Wilcox Co. 5, Marion Co. 0- Game 2 (Wilcox Co. advances)

