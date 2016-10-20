Wednesday's GHSA state softball playoff scores

Scores from state softball playoff games on Wednesday, October 19, 2016:
CLASS 7A:
Lowndes 3, West Forsyth 1- Game 1
Lowndes 7, West Forsyth 2- Game 2 (Lowndes advances)
CLASS 6A:
Lee Co. 7, Alexander 6- Game 1
Alexander 8, Lee Co. 6- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)
CLASS 5A:
Villa Rica 8, Thomas Co. Central 7- Game 1
Thomas Co. Central 11, Villa Rica 8- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)
CLASS 4A:
Chapel Hill 8, Cairo 1 - Game 1
Chapel Hill 10, Cairo 0- Game 2 (Cairo eliminated)
CLASS 3A:
Worth Co. 6, North Hall 2- Game 1
Worth Co. 10, North Hall 2- Game 2 (Worth Co. advances)
Cook 13, East Hall 1- Game 1
Cook 5, East Hall 2- Game 2 (Cook advances)
Crisp Co. 13, Westminster 1- Game 1
Crisp Co. 2, Westminster 1- Game 2 (Crisp Co. advances)
CLASS 2A:
Berrien 7, Dade Co. 2- Game 1
Dade Co. 8, Berrien. 3- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)
Rockmart 9, Thomasville 1- Game 1
Rockmart 12, Thomasville 0 - Game 2 (Thomasville eliminated)
CLASS A-PUBLIC:
Lanier Co. 14, Trion 1- Game 1
Trion 8, Lanier Co. 0- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)
Mt. Zion 6, Seminole Co. 0- Game 1
Seminole Co. 14, Mt. Zion 9- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)
Telfair Co. 3, Schley Co. 2- Game 1
Telfair Co. 14, Schley Co. 3- Game 2 (Schley Co. eliminated)
Bowdon 8, Baconton 0- Game 1
Bowdon 6, Baconton 2- Game 2 (Baconton eliminated)
Wilcox Co. 12, Marion Co. 2- Game 1
Wilcox Co. 5, Marion Co. 0- Game 2 (Wilcox Co. advances)
