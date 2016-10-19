WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/19/16): Westover's Hill shines in losing effort

It was a rough week for high school football teams in the Albany area, but there were still some award winning performances.

Westover may have lost the game Friday night, but it wasn't the fault of our Albany Area Player of the Week.

Patriots wide receiver Camron Hill did all he could for his team Friday night against Columbus. The junior wideout had four catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the Pats' 40-29 loss to the Blue Devils.

With the loss, Westover drops to 2-2 in region play. They've got a chance to knock off the region leader this weekend when they host Cairo Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.

