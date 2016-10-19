Dawson group speaks out against the death penalty

Protesters held signs at the corner of 82 and 520 (Source:WALB)

The group spoke out against the death penalty (Source:WALB)

South Georgia death penalty opponents gathered for a vigil in Dawson in response to Wednesday's scheduled execution of Gregory Lawler.

Terrell County NAACP President Ezekiel Holley said the message was simple.

"It's time for the killing to stop," Holley said. "It's time for us as human beings to learn to love one and other."

Holley said he and others in the community make the trip from his office to the corner of Highways 82 and 520 when a state execution is scheduled. This year, there have been seven in Georgia.

Recently suspended Dawson mayor Christopher Wright was among the crowd.

Holley said he hopes the outcry will convince others in the community to join the cause, and picketer Jamekia Johnson says it's important the next generation heeds that call.

"Kids today in the world don't know what's going on around you," Johnson said. "I think its important that we learn what goes on around us in our society."

Holley said fewer death penalty sentences are being handed down in courtrooms across the state, which is something he says is progress.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.