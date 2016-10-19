Early voters break records in Terrell County

More than 300 people have voted in-person (Source:WALB)

Early voting continues to draw big crowds to South Georgia election offices.

That's true in Terrell County where there's been a spike.

Officials said they've seen an average of more than 100 people a day on the first three days, which is a record.

The Dawson mayor's race is attracting many voters.

It pits former longtime Mayor Robert Albritten against Christopher Wright, who was just suspended for the remainder of his term in the office after his indictment on child sex charges.

