Dawson church hosts vigil for domestic violence victims

A Dawson church reached out to victims of domestic violence with a message of hope on Wednesday night.

Raines Baptist Church held a vigil to remember people killed in abusive situations.

Groups like the Liberty House shelter were there to help anyone currently in need.

Organizers said that they wanted to show victims there is help for them in the community.

"It needs to be addressed. It exists and we need to know that its part of society. We need to take social responsibility for it," said Speaker Sharon Andrews.

This was the sixth year the church held the event.

