Terrell Co. haunted house searches for volunteers to bring the terror

The Nightmare on 520 in Dawson is looking for some volunteers to help out.

New Terrell is sponsoring the event over the next two weekends.

It will also feature some kid-friendly activities for those too afraid to go into the haunted house.

Organizers said that they expect a big crowd, and they need all the help they can get.

"We are here to present things not only for our community here in Terrell County, but for surrounding areas. Like last year, we had a lot of people come from Dougherty County, Sumter County, Randolph County that came to the haunted house," said Organizer Martha Ann Coe.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the haunted house can get more information by calling (229) 317-3694 or (229) 805-4522.

