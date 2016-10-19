Fill-A-Truck collects 56k pounds of food

The community goal was to collect 20,000 pounds of food. (Source: WALB)

The shelves at Second Harvest Food Bank are stocked with a new round of donations. (Source: WALB)

The shelves at Second Harvest Food Bank are stocked with a new round of donations.

Throughout September folks donated to the Fill-a-Truck food drive for Hunger Action Month.

The community goal was to collect 20,000 pounds of food. If the community donated the 20,000 pounds, Southeastern Credit Union would donate an additional truck of food. This year, the community exceeded the goal.

"We raised over 56 thousand pounds of food," said Courtney Gooding, Southeastern Credit Union AVP of Marketing, "So that's over 2 truck loads right there."

Two trucks plus Southeastern's donation, a total of 3 truck loads of food to fight hunger in our community.

Organizers say local organizations led the charge. Students from Georgia Christian School collected 1,000 pounds of food alone.

"Knowing that you helped somebody else, that just makes you feel good in general. Especially getting to this time of Thanksgiving and Christmas," said student Rosa Alvarado.

Many organizations and community members donated food during the campaign. But organizers said it's amazing to see students so willing to help.

"It's very encouraging to see young people getting involved. Really taking the initiative to do it on their own," Gooding.

Food bank officials said these donations are crucial.

"It's great because it helps us stock our shelves to get ready for the holiday season," said Eliza McCall, marketing director at Second Harvest Food Bank.

To put in perspective, 3 trucks full of food can go a long way.

"The proceeds from fill-a-truck will provide approximately 50 thousand meals to families in South Georgia," explained McCall.

Volunteers will help sort the food Saturday during Make a Difference Day.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.