Haunted house raises money for elementary school

There is something spooky and fun going on at Lake Park Elementary School.

All the money raised will go towards new PE equipment and new gym cameras.

Organizers said it's a fun way to get out with your family and support the elementary school.

"We're trying to encourage them to get out, get their families out, come and have fun, move, get spooked!" said Teresa Kelley, Lake Park Elementary School PE teacher.

Admission is $6 per person.

