Warmer than usual temperatures impact fall festivities

Owner Mark Daniel is looking forward to this weekend's cooler weather. (Source: WALB)

Going through a spook house is one of the many attractions you can see at Mark's Melon Patch. (Source: WALB)

Near record temperatures aren't just making it hard to get in a fall mood, they're also affecting local businesses.

Hundreds of elementary school students enjoyed fall activities at Mark's Melon Patch Wednesday, but the heat has kept others away from visiting this week.

"The last couple of days it has hurt turnout some, I don't think it has hurt it prior to that though," said Owner Mark Daniel.

Not only is this early fall warmth affecting attendance, it has put a temporary strain on his pumpkins.

"If it stayed at 90 degrees, it would not be good for our pumpkin crop at all, but a couple of days with the rain we had and cooler temperatures, we will be fine with that," said Daniel.

Thankfully a big cool down is in the forecast, just in time for the busiest weekend of the year for Mark's Melon Patch, and just ahead of Halloween.

"With the temperatures dropping down to the 70s, we are gearing up for a busy weekend," said Daniel.

Hot or cold, families will always make the most out of a visit to Mark's Melon Patch, where there is something for everyone.

"It gives me abundant time with my daughter, and these are memories that we will never forget", said parent Matsha Cook.

This weekend should be the perfect weather to go on a hay ride, pick your own pumpkin, try your hand in the corn maze or take a walk through the spook house.

