Golden Ram believe their time has arrived

The Albany State basketball team hopes two years of taking their lumps will pay off in 2016 and 2017.

The interim tag was removed from head coach Michael Moore's title toward the end of last season, and with seven players returning, Moore feels this could be the year ASU returns to basketball relevancy in the SIAC.

The Rams were picked 6th in the conference's preseason polls, but with players like guard Khaliq Hughes and center Devontay Ward back, ASU is ready to make some noise for the first time in a while.

"We're at a top notch level right now," says Ward. "It's going to be tough for a team to beat us when we're playing up tempo and getting down the floor."

"I think we've addressed all the needs from the last two years," says Moore. "We've got size, outside shooting, and athletic basketball players."

The Golden Rams open the season October 31 on the road at Middle Georgia State.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.